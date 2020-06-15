Ezekiel Elliott wonders who leaked his positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

Someone somewhere was the leak of Ezekiel Elliott‘s COVID-19 diagnosis. The Cowboys running back tweeted as if he’s wondering who that might be.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media broke news of Elliott’s positive test, citing agent Rocky Arceneaux. But Elliott absolved Arceneaux in a series of tweets, and alluded to a privacy violation.

“HIPPA??” Elliott first tweeted shortly after Rapoport’s report.

Elliott had two additional tweets: “My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called [sic] my agent all morning,” which was followed a minute later by, “My agent didn’t break the story to the media.”

The Cowboys’ only response came in a statement: “Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees. We are following all CDC, local and NFL guidelines to keep our facilities safe, including limiting employee access.”

It should not be the big deal it is being made. There is no shame to contracting COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands have. More will.

Elliott isn’t the first NFL player to have a positive test and won’t be the last, and he’s fortunate it came in the offseason.

People with positive tests should want to make it known they have it for contact tracing purposes to try to reduce the spread.