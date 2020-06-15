Falcons veterans finished with offseason program

Getty Images

Teams can extend their virtual offseason programs until June 26, but the Falcons aren’t using all that time.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the team’s veterans were finished with the offseason program last week, and that the rookies would wrap up the program Thursday.

While coaches will generally complain about not having enough time to work with players in the offseason, many are finding they’ve done what they can with Zoom meetings.

The Falcons are tentatively scheduled to open training camp on July 28, though there could be changes to that schedule, as the league and the union are discussing whether that can be moved up to allow for some acclimation to resuming physical work.