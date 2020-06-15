Lamar Jackson’s beach adventure should alarm the Ravens

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
Last year, the Chiefs politely asked the reigning NFL MVP to stop playing pickup basketball. This year, the Ravens may want to do the same thing.

Video has emerged of quarterback Lamar Jackson playing some beach football. Those two words should cause any coach or executive to shudder, given what happened to Robert Edwards in early 1999 at the Pro Bowl. Beyond that, Jackson’s impressive dash through the sand culminated in a crash into a jet ski.

So, yes, the Ravens should be concerned. And, yes, like the Chiefs last year, the Ravens maybe should have a chat with Lamar about how to keep himself healthy enough to put his health at risk on a football field.

16 responses to “Lamar Jackson’s beach adventure should alarm the Ravens

  5. So if players hurt at least a third of the country by kneeling that’s okay and everybody should get behind it, but if they do something to hurt their team, then the team can and per this article should step in and say something? What about players rights? They are still humans with friends and families.

    For the record I’m fine with the kneeling. I wasn’t always until about a year ago. But I think the days of telling anybody what to do are over.

    Scenarios like this are exactly why we are light years behind this being over.

    If they can “suggest” to him what to do because it might hurt his team and they are his employer, then they have every right to “suggest” their players don’t kneel for the same reasons. You see it works both ways as long as nobody is hurting someone physically by their actions or breaking a law.

  10. Keep Lamar in a glass case all off-season. Yep, that’s the best answer to everything.

  11. If they wanted him to stop “risky activities”, they would give him a new contract and put it in the language.

  12. birds of a feather says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:10 am
    ____________

    If the league wanted players to stop kneeling, they would have to put it in the CBA. If the Ravens want Lamar to stop playing sports outside of Ravens games, they would have to put it in his contract. Neither scenario is currently enforceable.

  14. The good news for the Ravens is that Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. is only 23 years old….the bad news for the Ravens is that Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. is only 23 years old.

  16. Hope he doesn’t get hurt. He’s an amazing talent. I remember when Robert Edwards hurt his knee. That was horrible. He injured it so badly in that beach volleyball that there was a real possibility that the doctors might have had to amputate. It was awful to see such a promising career cut at tragically short. The Ravens should have a talk with Jackson, and will definitely need to include off season workout safety provision language in his inevitable contract extension.

