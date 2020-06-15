Lamar Jackson’s beach adventure should alarm the Ravens

Getty Images

Last year, the Chiefs politely asked the reigning NFL MVP to stop playing pickup basketball. This year, the Ravens may want to do the same thing.

Video has emerged of quarterback Lamar Jackson playing some beach football. Those two words should cause any coach or executive to shudder, given what happened to Robert Edwards in early 1999 at the Pro Bowl. Beyond that, Jackson’s impressive dash through the sand culminated in a crash into a jet ski.

So, yes, the Ravens should be concerned. And, yes, like the Chiefs last year, the Ravens maybe should have a chat with Lamar about how to keep himself healthy enough to put his health at risk on a football field.