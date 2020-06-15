National Congress of American Indians commends D.C. mayor for speaking out against Washington nickname

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Whenever the question of the Washington team name arises, the organization hides behind a deeply flawed (and, earlier this year, completely debunked) poll finding that 90 percent of all Native Americans are not offended by the name. (Which means, of course, that’s it’s perfectly acceptable to the team for 10 percent of all Native Americans to be offended by it.)

It’s hard to reconcile that poll with the official position of the National Congress of American Indians, “the oldest, largest, and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization serving the broad interests of tribal governments and communities.” The NCAI opposes the name.

On Monday, the NCAI applauded Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser for speaking out against the Washington nickname. Last week, she said that it’s “past time” for the name to change.

“Mayor Bowser’s statement represents a watershed development in Indian Country’s decades-long struggle to remove this and the many other offensive and degrading Native ‘themed’ mascots from sports and popular culture,” NCAI president Fawn Sharp said in a statement. “In this historic moment for racial justice, Mayor Bowser’s declaration reflects the growing tide among our nation’s leaders and all Americans to choose respect for Native people and all other people of color by ridding our country of the symbols of racism and intolerance that have long marginalized and dehumanized us.”

Again, this isn’t the result of a poll that has provided a phony safe harbor for an organization that refuses to deal with the fact that the name is a dictionary-defined racial slur. It’s the official position of a group founded in 1944 to speak for Native Americans nationally and collectively.

Hopefully, more will listen to these messages. Hopefully, more will speak the truth. Hopefully, change will come. If the NFL wants to lead from ahead and not from behind, this is a change that needs to be made now.

5 responses to “National Congress of American Indians commends D.C. mayor for speaking out against Washington nickname

  1. There needs to be a serious discussion to just then eliminate all nicknames. Majority of them are offensive to different degrees and upset someone somewhere.

  2. Honest questions here: Does NCAI president Fawn Sharp have any recommendations on names that would be approved to honor Native Americans or do any that are represented in sports need to change? If the name were to change, will the name become marginalizing and dehumanizing in the future?

    Washington’s team name was chosen in respect to Native Americans, the previous head coach, and were not a racial slur when designated. If you would like the name changed, it may help further the conversation to understand the specific criteria should be used to determine the name and and suggestion they may have.

  4. How tone deaf can you be if you don’t realize Redskins is an OFFENSIVE and DEROGATORY name???

    Or do you just simply not care because it isn’t offensive to white people?

  5. Indians, Braves, Chiefs, Blackhawks, Seminoles, etc .. are all Okay?

    The Tomahawk Chop, Chief Wahoo that’s not offensive or mocking?

    Perhaps the answer is to eliminate ALL mascot names at EVERY level of sports.

