National Congress of American Indians commends D.C. mayor for speaking out against Washington nickname

Getty Images

Whenever the question of the Washington team name arises, the organization hides behind a deeply flawed (and, earlier this year, completely debunked) poll finding that 90 percent of all Native Americans are not offended by the name. (Which means, of course, that’s it’s perfectly acceptable to the team for 10 percent of all Native Americans to be offended by it.)

It’s hard to reconcile that poll with the official position of the National Congress of American Indians, “the oldest, largest, and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization serving the broad interests of tribal governments and communities.” The NCAI opposes the name.

On Monday, the NCAI applauded Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser for speaking out against the Washington nickname. Last week, she said that it’s “past time” for the name to change.