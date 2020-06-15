NFLPA: Plan is to test players for COVID-19 about three times a week

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
News on Monday that players from the Cowboys, including running back Ezekiel Elliott, and Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 brought another reminder of the challenges that teams will face as the NFL moves forward with the 2020 season.

One of the questions that many are waiting to have answered is how often players will be tested once they report for training camp this summer. NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer offered an idea about that answer during a call with players and agents on Monday.

Mayer said, via multiple reports, that players should expect to be tested about three times a week and, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, isolating those who test positive. He also said that he was 90 percent certain that saliva tests will be readily available for that process when teams get to camp in July. Positive tests are expected and Mayer offered a reminder that everyone is going to have to figure out a way to work around that inevitability.

“We can’t figure out how to fit the virus into football, we have to figure out how we’re going to fit football into the virus,” Mayer said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “This is a bad-ass virus.”

A full set of protocols is expected in the coming weeks with the league looking for camps and the regular season to start on schedule.

14 responses to “NFLPA: Plan is to test players for COVID-19 about three times a week

  1. Everyday people are still having issues getting tested. But NFL players will get tested 3x a week…WTH.

  2. Tests take 2-3 days to come back. Quick tests are totally inaccurate.You test someone on Thursday, may not get a result until Sunday. I don’t think they can possibly play, especially with all the new outbreaks in the warm weather cities.

  3. I can’t see players like being tested that many times in a week. I know i wouldn’t want a swab up my nose that many times. Plus, how are they able to be tested that many times and my city run out of test in a day?

  4. What a joke, Our hospital can barely get testing supplies (Test Kits,NP Swabs) to facilitate our patient care. This is an insult if the NFL get priority over hospitals in regards to supplies.

    But hey, it’s always been about money and not safety.

    Oh and most people are infectious (they can spread the virus) 2 days before they shows symptoms. Also the test are meant to diagnosis and not screen for the virus. Different things.

    Can’t wait to watch this disaster unfold this fall. Get your popcorn ready!

  6. We have testing facilities all over Georgia. The line at a drive through fast food is longer. The guard is there and nurses everywhere staring at their phones. I’ve been tested every Monday except Memorial Day. 5 seconds.

    These players aren’t gonna be that afraid of a q-tip. This is the only way to move forward.

  7. If they have a season, if, they need to prepare for teams occasionally forfeiting because they’re experiencing a Covid breakout in their facility.

  9. But 75,000 fans in one city can’t get tested once?

    There won’t be fans at NFL games for long.

  10. This is crazy. Some of the offensive lineman are really obese at 300+ pounds and are in high risk category. What about those players with undiagnosed cardiac issues like cardiomyopathy etc? The NFL trying to play games during a pandemic is reckless and irresponsible.

  12. The test is incredibly painful and invasive. I still feel groggy about having it done once, imagine 3x a week. Yuck.

  14. Everyone in the facility from the the guy who fills the vending machine to the star qb needs to be tested daily before entering the facility. If not possible, then football is not possible at this time.

    Concentrate on next season, so there will be a season in 2021, because nothing will change till you have a vaccine or really good pharmaceuticals. You need good year of data and planning to make this happen, stop rushing out of greed!

