Odell Beckham Jr. selling “I Still Can’t Breathe” shirts

Getty Images

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton posted video of his workout with Odell Beckham Jr. at UCLA.

Beckham is wearing an “I Still Can’t Breathe” T-shirt in some of the shots and sans shirt in others.

The Browns receiver is selling the T-shirts to benefit Black Lives Matter. Beckham is donating 100 percent of the proceeds of the $25 T-shirts to the BLM organization.

The back of the shirt reads: “No Justice, No Peace” and features a globe held up by a pair of hands.

“Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by police officers,” Beckham wrote on t-shirt site. “In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a T-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality. 100% of all profits from this shirt will be donated to the Black Lives Matter organization. I support nonviolent protests and demands for justice.”

Beckham appeared, along with 17 other NFL players, in a video calling for more action from the NFL. The video prompted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to answer a day later with his own video.