Panthers RBs coach raves about Christian McCaffrey’s blocking

Jeff Nixon arguably is the luckiest new assistant coach in the league. He gets to coach Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers hired Nixon as the senior offensive assistant and running backs coach.

He hasn’t gotten a chance to see McCaffrey on the practice field, but he has seen enough on film.

“He is a tough, tough kid. Very few negative runs,” Nixon said, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “He can pass protect, which is an underrated quality for a running back in the NFL because we’re going to throw the ball 60 to 65 percent of the time. You’ve got to be able to protect the quarterback, and Christian can do that.”

In 2019, McCaffrey became only the third player in league history to record both 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season.

McCaffrey’s role is expected to remain the same even with a new quarterback and a new system.

“On third down, he doesn’t have to come out,” Nixon said. “He can stay in, and he’ll be able to protect Teddy (Bridgewater), and obviously, catch the ball out of the backfield.”