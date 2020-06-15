Report: 76ers, Devils owners buy stake in Steelers

Getty Images

Josh Harris and David Blitzer have reportedly added a stake in the Steelers to their investments in professional sports.

Bloomberg reports that the two men purchased less than five percent of the team in a transaction earlier this year. The price they paid for that stake is not know, but it would be in the neighborhood of $140 million if a $2.8 billion valuation of the franchise from last year is accurate.

Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, and Blitzer, the global head of tactical opportunities at Blackstone, are the owners of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. They also own the English Premier League soccer team Crystal Palace.

Another stake in the Steelers was sold last year. David Tepper owned a similar-sized portion of the team before buying the Panthers.