Report: Cowboys and Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

When NFL teams convene again for training camp, how to handle players who test positively for COVID-19 will be among the main concerns.

Because there will be positive tests.

According to NFL Network, several players from both the Cowboys and Texans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The players in question aren’t believed to have been in team facilities, but the only players who have been were those rehabbing from previous injuries with the training staff.

Texas is among the states hitting peaks of cases and hospitalizations around the country.