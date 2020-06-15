Report: Patriots hire Tyler Hughes as coaching assistant

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t announced any new hires to their coaching staff for the 2020 season at this point, but they have reportedly made at least one addition to Bill Belichick’s group of assistants.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the Patriots have hired Tyler Hughes as a coaching assistant.

Hughes was most recently the head coach of Bountiful High School in Utah, but stepped down from that position earlier this year. He has been a head coach at Minot State University and Snow College and also spent one year as a quality control coach at Ohio State under Urban Meyer.

Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia retired after the 2019 season in the other coaching news in New England this offseason.