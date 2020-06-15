Robert Mathis to enter Colts Ring of Honor November 22

Getty Images

Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis shared space on the Colts Defense for a long time and they’ll now share space in the team’s Ring of Honor.

Freeney was inducted last year and the Colts announced on Monday that Mathis will join him during a ceremony at their November 22 game against the Packers. He will be the 17th player inducted into the group.

“From a fifth-round pick from a small college to one of the most effective and feared defensive players in the NFL, Robert Mathis was a centerpiece of the historic Colts teams of the last two decades,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “He was undersized and underrated, but he made up for it with a motor that wouldn’t quit and a flawless technique that outmatched the most talented lineman in the league. And to watch him strip-sack the quarterback — which he did better and more than anyone in NFL history — was a thing of beauty.”

Mathis is the NFL’s all-time leader in foced fumbles with 54. He’s also the Colts’ all-time leader in sacks with 123 and he added 6.5 more in 18 playoff outings.