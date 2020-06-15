Ryan Kerrigan hopes this isn’t his final year in Washington

Getty Images

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said last month that he is working out how to balance the playing time for all of his pass rushing options.

That group includes veteran Ryan Kerrigan, who missed four games in the final five weeks of last season. Those were the first missed games of Kerrigan’s nine years with the team and he’s 1.5 sacks away from becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in that category.

Kerrigan’s meant a lot to the team over the years, but he’s in the final year of his contract and the last two drafts have seen Montez Sweat and Chase Young join the team in the first round. Kerrigan hopes that isn’t writing on the wall for his future in Washington.

“I obviously hope to be here for the duration of my football career, however long that is,” Kerrigan said, via the team’s website. “I’ve gotten to talk to [head] coach [Ron] Rivera a couple of times over the phone, haven’t really been able to meet him in person yet because of the whole lockdown and what not. Hopefully I’m here for the long haul. I want to be here. They know where I stand and I want to be here.”

Kerrigan said it is “exciting” to see what Del Rio has in mind for the team’s edge players because they will be asked to get upfield more than in the past. Should that pay off in strong production, Kerrigan’s chances of realizing a longer stay in Washington should look pretty good.