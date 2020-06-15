Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 16: Drew Brees

Getty Images

Yes, you read that correctly.

Drew Brees, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time, comes in at No. 16 in the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown. Brees, who led the league in completion percentage and generated the highest passer rating of his career, fell six spots, from No. 10.

But Simms has a reason for it. Brees has been losing arm strength. As he enters the 2020 season at age 41, it may only get worse.

Brees continues to be excellent when it comes to making pre-snap reads and quick throws and moving the chains underneath. But as he continues to fail to get the ball down the field, it may get harder to find openings closer to the line of scrimmage.

Besides, there are many great quarterbacks right now, young and old. As the Simms list continues to unfold, it will become clear why Brees is as low as he is. There are many quarterbacks who, entering 2021, are in a better position to thrive.