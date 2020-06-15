The Simms top 40 QB countdown No. 15: Tom Brady

June 15, 2020
The GOAT is stuck in the middle of the pack.

Tom Brady, the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL, has landed at No. 15 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown for 2020. Like Drew Brees at No. 16, Brady dropped six spots. Last year, he and Brees were back-to-back at No. 9 and No. 10.

Brady turns 43 before the next season begins, and as discussed during Monday’s PFT Live, Brady is beginning to show some signs of it. From reduced arm strength late in the year to conscious efforts to live to fight another day (but not getting blown up by someone half his age), Brady is still very good, but no longer very great.

Besides, and as mentioned in connection with Brees, there are plenty of great young quarterbacks currently in the NFL. That makes it harder for the fortysomethings to stand out. Thus, despite the excitement and interest generated by Brady’s jump from New England to Tampa Bay, the truth is that Brady isn’t the guy he used to be.

It’s not a criticism from Simms. Just a fact.

  3. The biggest downside and change to Brady now isn’t his arm strength, its that he can’t take hits like he used to. Unless it’s a must have situation he has to be smart and avoid contact for his health. That was the biggest change from the super bowl year before was how much he embraced protecting himself.

    But his biggest performance problems were that he had no time with a poor offensive line meaning he was taking those hits even quicker. And with Gronkowski gone teams constantly took away Edelman and White and no one else got any separation, especially as the season went on. Even though the offensive line improved late and he had more time, no one got open with that extra time and he was visibly frustrated.

    Whether he lost arm strength is not fact, its debatable. But even if he did if he actually has receivers that can get open, and an offensive line that gives him any time at all, any physical deficiencies will be negligible. He has great potential for a resurgence. His game was always intelligence anyways, not the long bomb.

