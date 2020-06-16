2021 Pro Bowl heading to Las Vegas

Las Vegas lost its chance to host the 2020 NFL Draft to the coronavirus, so now they’ll get to have an event for people who have already proven to be good at football.

The NFL announced that the 2021 Pro Bowl would be played in Las Vegas.

The game will be played Jan. 31, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium.

“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time” NFL executive vice president of club business and league events said in a release. “We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years. To our partners at Florida Citrus Sports, Camping World Stadium, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Visit Orlando, we appreciate your tremendous efforts over the years and look forward to creating more memorable moments together in the future.”

If nothing else, having the game in Las Vegas should reduce the number of players who come up with phantom injuries to avoid the all-star game, which has become an annual tradition.

The league has also promised the 2022 NFL Draft to Las Vegas, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to conduct this year’s selection meeting virtually.