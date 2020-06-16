Brandon Brooks: The work doesn’t stop because of injury

Getty Images

Brandon Brooks has been here before. The Eagles guard unfortunately knows the drill.

Brooks, who was rehabbing a shoulder injury at the team facility, tore his left Achilles’ tendon while working out Monday. He tore his right Achilles’ in the 2018 playoffs.

He explained how the injury happened in a social media post Tuesday.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people wondering how it happened, so let me be clear: I was doing 60-yard shuttles and on seven of eight, I went to touch the line, push off and POP,” Brooks wrote. “That being said the work doesn’t stop because of an injury. The direction I’ll continue to move is forward. All love.”

On Monday, Brooks confirmed the report of his injury, which ends his 2020 season before it begins.

The Eagles will look at their internal options first as they seek to replace Brooks, coach Doug Pederson said. They used a fourth-round choice on Jack Driscoll and a sixth-rounder on Prince Tega Wanogho.