Buccaneers release first official images of Tom Brady in uniform

It’s been official for nearly three months, but on Tuesday afternoon it became real.

The Buccaneers have released multiple photos of quarterback Tom Brady in his first new uniform in 20 years. Brady, drafted by the Patriots in 2000 (he was a sixth-round pick, if you haven’t heard), signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March.

Brady, who will turn 43 in August, dons a new uniform just as it technically is a new uniform. The team ditched a garish outfit with jersey numbers that looked like they came from an old LED clock.

The clock now ticks on Brady and the Bucs to get as much as they can out of a team that went 7-9 with a quarterback who threw 30 interceptions. Brady is an upgrade over Jameis Winston; whether Brady is enough of an upgrade to get the Bucs to the postseason remains to be seen.