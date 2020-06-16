Doug Pederson supports Eagles players in protests

Getty Images

Everyone wants to know what players are going to do for the national anthem this season and how coaches, the front office and ownership will respond. The season remains three months away, so those conversations have not taken place for most teams yet.

But some coaches already are publicly supporting players in whatever they choose to do pregame. Texans coach Bill O’Brien even has promised to kneel with his players.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was asked Tuesday whether he will join his players in protesting social injustice and police brutality pregame.

“You’re hearing a lot about it more and more, but one of the things as a head football coach that we are going to continue to do is have discussions in every area, not only with social injustice but the anthem, with anything that comes up,” Pederson said in a transcript distributed by the team. “And that’s one of the things that I think going into my fifth year with this football team, we have been able to have dialogue and conversation.

“So nothing has been determined. I understand that players — and I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something because it’s part of — we have to fix the whys. It’s part of the whys and trying to understand our players, and we support our players. I support our players. But we are going to have these conversations I know once we get into camp.”