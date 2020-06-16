Eagles plan for Jalen Reagor to learn from DeSean Jackson

Getty Images

The Eagles drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round with the idea that the perfect mentor to him is already in the locker room: DeSean Jackson.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said today that Jackson’s veteran leadership is going to be perfect for Reagor, who will be shadowing Jackson in training camp.

“He’s going to come in and he’s going to learn one position and he is going to learn from DeSean Jackson, and learn everything he can,” Pederson said, via CBS. “Obviously the playbook is extensive and we just have to see what he’s taken from the offseason to training camp, and then once we see his potential and his growth, then we can use him in multiple spots. But one of the things that all of our receivers really have the capability of doing is moving inside, whether they are an outside guy going inside or an inside guy going outside. We’ll keep him at one position to start and we’ll grow from there.”

The 33-year-old Jackson’s first stint with the Eagles ended because he had a coach in Chip Kelly who didn’t like his influence in the locker room. Now Jackson has a coach who appreciates the part he plays in the offense so much that he’s telling the rookie first-round pick to model himself after him.