FOX in “very, very early discussions” with NFL about new broadcast deal

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Early this year, there appeared to be momentum for the NFL to reach agreements on new broadcast deals with its television partners. The financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that outlook, but one network partner says there’s still plenty of time for a lucrative deal that works for everyone.

John Nallen, chief operating officer of FOX Corporation, said his company is in “very, very early discussions” with the NFL about renewing its Sunday afternoon and Thursday night rights deal, which currently run through the 2022 season. Nallen also indicated that FOX is willing to pay significantly more on its next deal than it pays on its current deal, and that the most important thing is to keep America’s most valuable television property on the network.

Give me the NFL, the ability to have that kind of programming,” Nallen said, via Deadlin.com. “That’s where the focus should be.”

All off the NFL’s broadcast deals run through the 2022 season with the exception of the Monday Night Football deal with, which ESPN runs through 2021.

1 responses to “FOX in “very, very early discussions” with NFL about new broadcast deal

  1. My only interest with regard to television rights is when will they allow other options for Sunday Ticket? I have had DirecTv for 13 years. The only reason is because of Sunday Ticket. My experience with DirecTv has gone from “awesome” in 2007 to “ready for something else” in 2020. Mostly because AT&T is a clusterfudge.

    Any ideas on what the next evolution will be? Will various providers be able to showcase a Sunday Ticket like experience, with their own spin on it (Verizon, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc). Will users be able to buy individual games, buy a bundle of “their team” only. Buy the whole package, etc. I know DirecTv is desperate to keep it, and who can blame them, 40% (give or take) of their subscribers are gone if they lose it. I just want more options.

