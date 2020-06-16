James White working on being more of a leader

Getty Images

The Patriots are going to look different on offense this year with Tom Brady in Tampa and the quarterback’s departure also creates a need for other leaders to take the reins on the offensive side of the ball.

Running back James White didn’t do much on that front over his first six seasons with the club, but believes “it’s going to be huge” for him to change that in 2020.

“I’m a pretty quiet guy,” White said on the McCourty brothers’ podcast, via MassLive.com. “I don’t talk too much. I don’t say things unless they need to be said. So I’m constantly learning to speak my mind sometimes. Because that’s the part where I’m still continuing to try to grow. I feel like I have good things to say. Sometimes I just can’t put the words together. So I’m still trying to work on that.”

White referenced wide receiver Julian Edelman, center David Andrews and tackle Marcus Cannon as other experienced players who will “let the younger guys know how we kind of do things as an offense and make sure everybody is on the same page.” While also emphasized the need for that to happen quickly in camp after the offseason program unfolded remotely this spring.