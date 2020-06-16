Jared Goff thinks Rams have an offensive advantage this season

Getty Images

It has been an offseason of adaptation for NFL teams as they find ways to build their rosters and get their work done without the benefit of in-person work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rams’ work on their roster has included saying farewell to players like Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks, but the departures of key offensive players hasn’t left quarterback Jared Goff feeling gloomy about what will come this season. While the personnel has changed, the Rams are running the same offense and Goff thinks that gives them a leg up.

“It’s so fluid, it changes every week at this point,” Goff said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “It’ll be good that the whole league will have to stick to a similar program, so there won’t be any disadvantage in that way. I do think we [the Rams] have an advantage offensively with the same system, the same players and everything. Our defense is obviously going to have to get on the grass and learn their new system.”

The Rams might enjoy a bigger advantage if they played in a different division. The 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals are in the same boat when it comes to keeping offensive systems in place and the first two teams on that list were more successful than the Rams offensively in 2019.