Lamar Jackson: We got caught peeking ahead in the playoffs

The Ravens went 14-2 last season and were double-digit favorites for their home playoff game against the Titans in January, which led to some people looking past that game to who Baltimore might face in the AFC Champtionship Game.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, some of those who weren’t focused on the present were in their locker room. Quarterback Lamar Jackson said on a Complex’s Load Management podcast that he thinks the Ravens were guilty of underestimating the Titans ahead of their 28-12 loss.

That’s why Jackson said his current goal for the 2020 season is “winning Week One.”

“We’re taking it one game at a time, not peeking ahead,” Jackson said. “That’s what happened in the playoffs and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over. It’s any given Sunday. You can’t underestimate no team, no opponent and that’s what we did. So I’m looking forward to this 2020 season playing the Browns first . . . Don’t underestimate your opponents. They caught us by surprise. That’s all it was.”

Jackson had three turnovers in that loss and said immediately after the game that the Ravens beat themselves. It seems that part of the plan to avoid having that happen again is making sure that everyone’s attention is on the task at hand.