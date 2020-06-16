Mike Gundy now “disgusted” by OAN attitude toward Black Lives Matter

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

Well, the dog whistlers will have to look for a new page in the dog-whistling song book.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy issued an unequivocal and unconditional apology on Tuesday for recently wearing a One America News T-shirt.

“I had a great meeting with our team today,” Gundy said in a video posted to Twitter. “Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members. They helped me see through their eyes how the T-shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted, and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players, and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days. Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”

Some would say that Gundy already should have known how OAN feels about Black Lives Matter, given that he previously has made it clear that he is familiar with the network.

“I tell you what’s funny is, I was flipping through stations,” Gundy said in early April. “I found one — I don’t even know if anybody knows about this — it’s called OAN. It’s One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions on this. There’s no left. There’s no right. They just reported the news. And I’ve been watching them the last week, because they’re given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing.”

Whether Gundy’s apology is received as refreshing by his players and their families remains to be seen. Some would say that Gundy did what he had to do because if he hadn’t he would have irreparably harmed his relationship with his current team, and he would have torpedoed his future recruiting efforts.

The dog whistlers, of course, will now shift from crying about “cancel culture” run amok and shriek that Gundy shouldn’t have apologized and that he did so because the left-wing Twitter mobbed left him with no choice. Which, of course, ignores the fact that players on Gundy’s team were genuinely disturbed by the OAN T-shirt, and they exercised their right to speak out about a multi-millionaire getting rich from their unpaid labor without having any sensitivity to the issues affecting their communities. And they were right to do it.

Permalink 49 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

49 responses to “Mike Gundy now “disgusted” by OAN attitude toward Black Lives Matter

  3. that’s a pretty condemnation of that network, that when he said how unbiased and straight newsy it was, he probably didn’t actually watch that much. I’m willing to buy the idea that he looked in a little deeper and is off that now.

  4. OAN is a racist hate filled network that peddles in conspiracy mongering. Gundy came to the realization at the fix of a bayonet. But sometimes it takes heat to see the light.

  7. freedom of speech/ expression is over, unless you are on the correct political side in the medias view. these videos are becoming cringe worthy, like you are no longer to have differing views.

    its really becoming sickening, and this wont get better anytime soon sadly, it will only get worse.

    mike gundy isnt new, where were all the complains about him being racist prior to this if hes such a racist?

  8. We’ll know soon enough if he’s being sincere. If not, that program will implode and he’ll be gone.

  10. Lol….the most BLATANT and FASTEST walk back in recent history.

    But the jig is up, Gundy. The whole world knows now that you’re a RAGING RACIST.

  11. Colin Kaepernick wore pig socks and a Fidel Castro t-shirt. That “affected my heart” too. When do I get my apology and craven pandering?

  13. Just take your pink slip and move on. To work in a big company, or a university where you are supposed to be a leader, you cannot make these kinds of mistakes. It’s just too offensive. Please just leave so I don’t have to read more about this dumb story.

  14. Being seen as an extremist partisan (yes, if you’re watching OAN you are almost certainly that) in today’s environment isn’t exactly going to help recruiting.

    Not sure how a division 1 football coach didn’t have the foresight to realize this?

  15. lol just reports the news…that’s a laugh. You mean, just reports a bigoted agenda…and calls it news

  16. What’s amazing is he actually verbalized the opinion tha OAN is middle-of-the-road. Clearly it’s far right. Poisoning people’s minds. Pure trash.

  17. Hey look, Mike Gundy is now wearing a Biden 2020 pin on his BLM shirt. See, anyone can change to the correct line of thinking if they just get a nudge.

  18. So Gundy has spent much of his adult life coaching young black athletes, and only now he realizes what Black Lives Matter stands for?

    It’s only June, but this must be a Christmas miracle.

  19. First Gundy said “They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions on this.” Then one of his key players calls him out and he says “Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted, and knew it was completely unacceptable to me.” If OAN has no opinions, then how can it have “felt” anything on Black Lives Matter? So either OAN contains opinions or Gundy is lying about being disgusted. The truth is that OAN is pure opinion and Gundy is a liar.

  20. Gundy mentors and coaches mostly Black players. He’s not an ignorant man…at least I never thought so, but …WOW

    OANN is a conspiracy theory site and Bunker Boy’s propaganda network. Gundy had to know that. Wearing that t-shirt was not a wise move.

  22. jurgyisgod says:
    June 16, 2020 at 6:04 pm
    OAN is a racist hate filled network that peddles in conspiracy mongering. Gundy came to the realization at the fix of a bayonet. But sometimes it takes heat to see the light.

    —————————————–

    And CNN, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNBC, Washington Post, NY Times are all fake news. They are about narratives and not truth.

  23. …don’t worry Mike. oan and all likewise will be soon caving….just like trump is starting to.

  25. For all those whining about losing freedom of speech— it’s very simple. When your career is dependent upon leading young black men –you should not be so blind to support an extreme network with an anti black lives matter platform. It’s so basic how could he not see it? Maybe the mullet got in the way?

  26. pccntrll says:
    June 16, 2020 at 6:20 pm
    OAN is cool if you’re into fabricated, misleading stories masquerading as news.

    ————————-

    You misspelled “CNN”.

  27. “freedom of speech/ expression is over, unless you are on the correct political side in the medias view. these videos are becoming cringe worthy, like you are no longer to have differing views.”
    ______________

    Nobody took Gundy’s shirt away from him or told him he could never wear it again. But just as he has the right to wear it everybody else–including his players–has the right to voice their opinions, as well. At the end of the day you have a high-profile figure who took a public view completely at odds with a constituency he has to continually convince to come and play for him. That was his right but also not very smart if he wants to continue enjoying success in his field.

  28. I watched OAN about 6 months ago for several hours, in total. Initially, It did seem more news based and not much in way of the commentary you get from the other major news networks. But then I got to see some commentary and wow; was it far Right. I looked at their on line stuff and you can quickly find it is on the far right of FOX. Watching Foxnews, msnbc, abc, cnn in short stints is about all I can stand. Adding OAN to the mix is not in the cards.

    There simply is no independent, objective news network available today. Watch what you want, digest it how you will and hopefully, the truth will surface at some point.

  30. Who wears a T-shirt with the name of a national TV network anyway? If I really like CNN or Foxnews, fine, but I would never dress accordingly. At least not before Labor Day.

  31. So where is the outrage about CNN and MSNBC and the fake news and railroad job they have done for 3 years? The reality TV joke that was the “impeachment” and coup that started on day 1 from the left.
    We aren’t interested in holding both sides accountable? Just one sided blindness?

    Not surprised. Just disgusted.

  32. “The world has lost its mind. And people in America have been infected as well……”

    If you are referring to Covid, then yes. We are very infected (and getting better at it every day!). As for the world losing its mind, I’m assuming you are referring to the change is that is slowly happening, and you should just get used to that. Change is life, change is inevitable, change is good. We get better this way.

  33. I’m a conservative guy but I never heard of OAN. I’m pretty shocked at how many left-leaning commenters here seem to know all about it. Wouldn’t you have to watch it for at least a while to know what kinds of opinions and conspiracy theories it puts forth? Or are you just parroting what you heard from far left news sources?

  36. All of you free speech apologists must have been first on the comments section when Kap took a knee.
    Wringing you’re hands over Gundy’s rights, but not Kaepernick’s?
    It’s less stressful to the mind to know thyself, and I think many of us would feel better if we just admitted we’re racists and just can’t help it.

  37. Hey far right, you are missing the larger point. No one is saying you can’t express your outdated ignorant racist ideas and points of view. This is a country of free speech. What you are now witnessing is the cost and price you have to pay to say those ignorant racist ideas and points of view. Turn off fox news and get your head out of your ass. And if you really can’t stand anyone on the left then get the hell off this site because Florio and Sims made it very clear where they stand.

  38. He literally just apologized exactly how you all wanted him to and you immediately question how sincere the apology is. Never satisfied.

  39. We all have freedom of speech, but that freedom applies to those that don’t agree. If you make your opinions or politics public, prepare to hear opposing views.

    At work, we never discuss politics, especially during the last 3+ years.

  40. OAN is cool if you’re into fabricated, misleading stories masquerading as news.
    ———————————
    I’ve never seen this channel, but I have seen CNN and MSNBC, so yes, it happens.

  41. RIP Free Thought and Free Speech.

    RIP America.

    LOL. Would you say the same if this dude wore a shirt with a big old swastika right on the front of his shirt? Would that be cool?

    This isn’t a free speech issue. He wasn’t arrested for wearing the shirt. However, his employer may not see his personal views as good for business, like keeping players and recruiting players. This happens all the time, everywhere, and this is no different. You can say whatever you want, but there is responsibility to that. It isn’t a free pass. Someone who isn’t the government, like your job, your wife, or your friends, may hold you accountable for what you say or wear. This is the “price” of free speech. It comes with responsibility.

  42. The sooner the knuckle-draggers go back to their caves, the sooner America will be great again.

  43. ninersapologist says:
    June 16, 2020 at 6:29 pm
    So where is the outrage about CNN and MSNBC and the fake news and railroad job they have done for 3 years? The reality TV joke that was the “impeachment” and coup that started on day 1 from the left.
    We aren’t interested in holding both sides accountable? Just one sided blindness?

    Not surprised. Just disgusted.
    ——————————————-
    How about thinking for yourself. Just because Trump calls any news fake if it doesn’t agree with him doesn’t make it so. Now Fox news purposely posting photo shopped photos of protesters carrying guns is fake news. A news site that completely fabricates conspiracy theories that any intelligent person can easily debunk with a little effort is also “Fake News” You not agreeing with something does not make it “fake news”.

  44. If OAN disgusts him wait till he tunes in CNN or MSNBC. I can’t believe people watch CNN or MSNBC except to play a drinking game …you know the one, do a shot for every lie. You be drunk in 15 minutes or less

  45. Angel Valle says:
    June 16, 2020 at 6:06 pm
    ALL LIVES MATTER!!!!!
    ————————————
    Correct. And all lives literally can’t matter until black lives are included. We live in a society where only certain peoples lives are treated as precious. If you wake up every morning and you feel safe and secure you are in that in that bubble. Feeling safe and that your family is safe day in and out is a privilege many many millions don’t have. Shouting ALL LIVES MATTER into the PTF abyss does not make that statement true or meaningful.

  46. Are those that watch OANN embarassed to say they watch it? Its like telling your friends the crazy stuff you learned by reading the National Enquirer.

  47. Sports have a really bigger problem on their hands: fans have lost a lot of interest. The sudden sports blackout have led to people realizing that sports are just not that important. I have not noticed their stoppage.

  48. jurgyisgod says:
    June 16, 2020 at 6:04 pm
    CNN is a racist hate filled network that peddles in conspiracy mongering. Gundy came to the realization at the fix of a bayonet. But sometimes it takes heat to see the light.

    Works both ways!

  49. Chiefs Chop Chiefs Chop says:
    June 16, 2020 at 6:54 pm
    Sports have a really bigger problem on their hands: fans have lost a lot of interest. The sudden sports blackout have led to people realizing that sports are just not that important. I have not noticed their stoppage.
    ——————————————
    Incorrect. People are hungrier for sports more than ever. Also the nfl could come personally slap you in the face and i guarantee you’d still watch the chiefs this coming season

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.