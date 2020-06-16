Mike Gundy now “disgusted” by OAN attitude toward Black Lives Matter

Getty Images

Well, the dog whistlers will have to look for a new page in the dog-whistling song book.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy issued an unequivocal and unconditional apology on Tuesday for recently wearing a One America News T-shirt.

“I had a great meeting with our team today,” Gundy said in a video posted to Twitter. “Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members. They helped me see through their eyes how the T-shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted, and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players, and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days. Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”

Some would say that Gundy already should have known how OAN feels about Black Lives Matter, given that he previously has made it clear that he is familiar with the network.

“I tell you what’s funny is, I was flipping through stations,” Gundy said in early April. “I found one — I don’t even know if anybody knows about this — it’s called OAN. It’s One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions on this. There’s no left. There’s no right. They just reported the news. And I’ve been watching them the last week, because they’re given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing.”

Whether Gundy’s apology is received as refreshing by his players and their families remains to be seen. Some would say that Gundy did what he had to do because if he hadn’t he would have irreparably harmed his relationship with his current team, and he would have torpedoed his future recruiting efforts.

The dog whistlers, of course, will now shift from crying about “cancel culture” run amok and shriek that Gundy shouldn’t have apologized and that he did so because the left-wing Twitter mobbed left him with no choice. Which, of course, ignores the fact that players on Gundy’s team were genuinely disturbed by the OAN T-shirt, and they exercised their right to speak out about a multi-millionaire getting rich from their unpaid labor without having any sensitivity to the issues affecting their communities. And they were right to do it.