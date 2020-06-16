NFL tweets ESPN clip of Commissioner talking about Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

Earlier tonight, the NFL used its Twitter megaphone to broadcast to 25.3 million followers the recent sentiments of Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding Colin Kaepernick.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell told ESPN on Monday. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”

Publicly stating that he encourages a team to sign Kaepernick and privately twisting arms to get him signed are two different things. Backroom deals, as previously mentioned, happen all the time. If the league and/or Goodell truly wanted Kaepernick on a team, it already would be done.

Maybe a nudge from Goodell isn’t needed. Maybe it’s just a matter of time before a team realizes that there’s an actual business benefit, both from a football and a non-football perspective, to having Kaepernick on the roster. He’s better than plenty of backup quarterbacks, he instantly would have the highest-selling jersey in all of sports, the team that signs him would immediately gain a national following, and the coach, executive, and/or owner who makes it happen would be regarded as a modern-day Branch Rickey.

Maybe Goodell is, for now, giving the teams a chance to figure that out on their own. If they don’t, it wouldn’t be difficult for Goodell to get one of the NFL’s 32 teams to take one for the team, especially since there are plenty of things that could be promised to that team by the league office in order to get the deal done.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “NFL tweets ESPN clip of Commissioner talking about Colin Kaepernick

  4. The team that signs Kaep will discover precisely how many vocal bigots comprise their fan base.

  5. The pig socks are now revered and looked at as being ahead of his time. Statues of Kaepernick should start being erected all across America here soon.

  9. Will someone please directly ask Kaepernick if he is going to accept a backup quarterback contract. People keep pushing for a team to sign Kaepernick but no one knows what kind of contract he is willing to play for. It would seem that the contract Kaepernick is willing to play for would be somewhat important in signing him.

  10. You have to be a lot better player than Kaepernick to put up with the baggage that comes with him. Sorry, reality is reality.

  11. This is a ridiculous situation. Spend 200 million and you get an American War Hero and Top 5 NFL QB…. this is a no-brainer. Want an American Hero leading your team? Yes, please. Want a top 5 QB to take your team to the SB? Yes, please. I just hope it’s not Belichick that makes the move and snags another 5 SB in NE after jettisoning Tommy “the cheater” Brady.

  13. Or not…to all of your theories on popularity, jersey sales and branch rickey.

    Drop that (rickey) by the way…marion motley and bill willis both played professionally (in major sports leagues) prior to jackie robinson and kenny washington or marcus strode on 9/6/46.

    Paul Brown was the real hero.

  14. I find it ironic that the same people who are laying in the streets protesting during the day are the same ones protesting about not given equal opportunity for jobs. Get off the pavement and go handout your resume. Oh wait…..

  16. Is Rodger Gooodell also trying to get Cam Newton signed? What about Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow?

  17. Who wants to sign a gimmick quarterback who’s been out of the league for years and was benched for Blaine gabbert after defenses figured him out? Oh not too mention the circus that comes with it all for a guy who CABT PLAY QB in the nfl.. Let the bidding war begin!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.