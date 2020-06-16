Report: Aldrick Rosas arrested for alleged hit and run

Getty Images

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday, after allegedly hitting a car and fleeing the scene.

According to a report from TMZ.com, police in Chico, Calif., arrested Rosas for hit and run charges and driving with a suspended license, after his SUV ran a red light and plowed into a truck, and kept going.

Police found Rosas walking near the crash site, after his vehicle broke down shortly after the wreck. His hands, legs, and bare feet were covered with blood, and he got medical attention before he was booked in the Butte County Jail. An investigation is ongoing, but the report suggests police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

He signed his one-year, $3.259 million restricted free agent tender in April. He was 12-of-17 on field goals and 35-of-39 on extra points last season.