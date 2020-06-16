Jets replace longtime athletic trainer John Mellody

Getty Images

The Jets, who had an NFL-high 21 players on injured reserve last season, have replaced their longtime head athletic trainer, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The team promoted assistant athletic trainer Dave Zuffelato, who joined the Jets in 2006. Mellody will remain a consultant with the Jets.

“I’m not going to comment,” Mellody told Cimini on Tuesday.

Mellody, 51, started with the Jets as an assistant in 1996 before taking over as head athletic trainer in 2006. He worked for eight head coaches.

The Jets hired Robert Daplyn, formerly of West Point, to fill Zuffelato’s former role as assistant athletic trainer.