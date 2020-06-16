Terry Pegula: No financial pressure on the Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on June 16, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

Pegula Sports and Entertainment fired and furloughed employees in April in response to a change in economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Bills staff was not affected by the moves made at the company controlled by team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

A report later that month by Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com noted that energy businesses in the family’s portfolio were also struggling and that some expected further cuts on the sports side as a result of the downturn. The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres did fire General Manager Jason Botterill on Tuesday, but Terry Pegula was adamant that business is going to continue as usual for their NFL team.

“There is no financial situation,” Pegula said, via Syracuse.com. “I don’t know where that rumor started. If you look at every oil and gas company, which is our core business outside sports, they’re all — you might use the word — hurting. But we don’t have any debt on our oil and gas business. . . . Talking about the Bills, there’s no financial pressure, negative, on the franchise.”

Pegula said he is thinking about the prospect of professional sports going on without fans and acknowledges the negative financial implications that would come with that. He adds that “you gotta find solutions” to those issues and he’ll have plenty of company around the sports world when it comes to that hunt.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Terry Pegula: No financial pressure on the Bills

  2. Sure thing Terry. Kim Pegula just sacked the GM of the Sabres less than two weeks after giving him an endorsement for next season.

  3. America’s 630 billionaires collectively showed 585 billion in profit over March-May, so they’re far from hurting.

    Not to mention the 1.3 trillion in money the upper 1/10th of the 1% got in the first coronavirus relief package

    No sympathy at all for any of the owners.

  4. Businesses small and large are suffering now. Bills and Sabres are no different.

  5. The Pegulas have to cut back because GM Kim Pegula want to shop like normal, this isn’t news, everyone in Buffalo knows this.

    The fact is they can move the team this year with relatively no lease penalty, he knew this when he bought the team.

    The Bills are gone, we’ll have to change the name and uniforms completely to try and get rid of the losing hex they have.

  6. This is what I was afraid of, I knew they would move eventually because we just don’t have the town for an NFL team.

    Hello Toronto.

  7. There’s an out in the lease agreement this year, they’re done.

    Wide right, you lose again.

  8. This is no surprise to me, I knew this was going to happen.

    Toronto is a large vibrant city with lots of money and championships, this town is desolate and has never won a thing.

    Pack up the moving vans, Toronto here we come.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.