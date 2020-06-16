Texans will observe Juneteenth holiday

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are the latest NFL team to announce that they will observe the Juneteenth holiday.

The Texans announced today that employees on both the business side and the football side of the operation will have Friday off and are encouraged to reflect on how they can contribute to social justice on this holiday.

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It is observed each year on June 19 because that was the date when Union soldiers delivered the news to previously enslaved people in Texas that the Civil War was over and they were free.

The league office has announced it will close in observance of Juneteenth, and so have the Lions, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys and Panthers.