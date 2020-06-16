The Simms top 40 countdown, No. 13: Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

The countdown has moved to the unluckiest of numbers, and No. 13 has landed on No. 8 for the Vikings.

Chris Simms has placed Kirk Cousins in the thirteenth spot on the 2020 list of NFL quarterbacks.

We discussed the ranking at length on Tuesday’s PFT Live, reviewing the strengths and limitations of a guy who has a great arm if he has time to throw. The problem is that, when things break down, he has a hard time making chicken salad.

And that’s really what separates the best quarterbacks from the next tier: The ability to make something happen when the play that was called doesn’t unfold as planned. Some become even more dangerous during improvisation time. Others, well, don’t.

Cousins is in the “don’t” category. But he’s still good enough to help the Vikings win games, enough last year to get to the playoffs and to upset the Saints in New Orleans. As long as he has time to throw, the Vikings have a chance to win every game they play.