The Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 14: Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

He has played in all 16 regular-season games only four times in a 16-year career. He didn’t finish two games last year. But Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is still good enough to land in the top 15 of the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

Big Ben comes in at No. 14.

The two-time Super Bowl champion remains one of the very best quarterbacks in football, a sure-fire Hall of Famers with plenty of gas in the tank, if he can keep the tank from rupturing prematurely, again.

If he can hold it together, he could have another great year — and the Steelers could be in the mix in an AFC that is a bit more wide open with Tom Brady gone. Of course, the Steelers will have to contend with the Ravens and the Chiefs, and that won’t be easy. The better Ben plays, the greater the chance the Steelers will have to thrive.