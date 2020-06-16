Thirty-two workers on Superdome renovation test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

NFL stadium construction sites in Los Angeles and Las Vegas have seen several workers test positive for COVID-19 in the last few months and the same issue has hit workers in New Orleans in recent weeks.

A renovation of the Superdome began before COVID-19 shutdowns began and work continued as the state of Louisiana deemed it an essential construction project. On Tuesday, officials from the building announced that 32 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus since Memorial Day.

“We can confirm that in the last few weeks, 32 of the 275-plus daily workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “This post-Memorial Day increase is consistent with what 21 other states, not including Louisiana, are experiencing at this stage of the pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted for travel, shopping, and work.”

The statement went on to say that the workers who tested positive were put into isolation and will need a negative test before being allowed back to work. They say that mitigation measures like mandatory mask-wearing and personal protective equipment have also been put into place.