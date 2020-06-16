Todd Wash affirms Jaguars defensive scheme not changing to a 3-4

Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash says that despite the turnover in personnel on defense, the team isn’t moving away from its 4-3 front.

“We’re not built to be a two-gap team; we’re still going to be one-gap, single-high,” Wash said, via the team’s website. “It’s just guys playing different spots, changing some alignment. We have not installed a different front from what we’ve had in our system the past two years. Leverages and alignments are going to be a little different within our scheme.”

Jacksonville traded away Jalen Ramsey last season, traded Calais Campbell during the offseason and declined their option on Marcell Dareus. The Jaguars had two selections in the top 20 of the draft and added cornerback C.J. Henderson and defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson to help replenish their losses. Additionally, the team signed Aaron Lynch and Cassius Marsh to help bolster the group as well.

While the personnel changes have given the makeup of the roster a different look, Wash says they will continue to keep their base scheme the same while finding ways to tweak things to highlight their personnel.

“It’s funny: everybody says we’re going to a 3-4,” Wash said. “You will see some different fronts, but we want to still continue to give teams a lot of multiple looks. Most importantly, we want to put the players on our roster in a position to be successful in any scheme that they fit.