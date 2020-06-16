Tony Romo, Ezekiel Elliott’s SportsCon canceled for 2020

Getty Images

SportsCon, an annual sports convention co-founded by Tony Romo, announced it is canceling its event scheduled for next month.

The convention, held annually in Dallas-Fort Worth, draws thousands of fans for live games, autograph and photograph sessions and sports challenges. Most attend to meet their favorite star players.

Pete Rose, Emmitt Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Amari Cooper and Melvin Gordon were among athletes who attended last year.

Lawrence, Elliott and Gordon have become partners in the venture.

“Our number one priority has always been to create an unforgettable and safe experience for our fans, athletes, and exhibitors,” Andy Alberth, CEO and co-founder of SportsCon, said. “After weeks of conversation with the City of Dallas and the Dallas Convention Center, we were informed we will not be able to move forward with the event and we are unfortunately going have to postpone this year’s convention to next summer.”