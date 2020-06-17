49ers join Juneteenth holiday movement

Getty Images

Less than a week after the league office declared Juneteenth an office holiday, half the league has been reported to have followed suit.

According to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, the 49ers sent out a memo Monday telling employees that Friday would be an office holiday.

That gets the list of teams acknowledging the holiday to 16, though it’s likely more have and haven’t put out press releases.

Earlier this week, 49ers CEO Jed York suggested the team was interested in making election day a holiday as well, as they take tangible steps to address the concerns of many players.