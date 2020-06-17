Alex Van Pelt: It would be crazy not to use Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt at same time

Getty Images

Running back Kareem Hunt said last week that he’s ready to do anything the Browns ask him to do on offense during the 2020 season.

Hunt played the last eight games of the season after opening the season with an eight-game suspension and wound up as the team’s leading receiver out of the backfield. He didn’t take too much of a bite out of Nick Chubb‘s work on the ground, but the team did find ways to use both backs at the same time.

On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that the team would continue to do that as they look for ways to get their best players on the field as often as possible.

“I think you’d be crazy not to have your most talented guys on the field,” Van Pelt said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “Whatever package that is. We would be crazy not to put those guys on the field at the same time. Both dynamic as runners, pass catchers, protectors”

Van Pelt called it exciting to look at the talent available to the Browns on offense because you “have to do it in different ways each week” in order to win games. Having a pair of talented backs provides the team with some of those paths.