Anthony Lynn: Colin Kaepernick fits style of QB we want

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said in an interview earlier this month that he didn’t put out a statement regarding George Floyd’s murder, racial inequality and police brutality because he wanted to do something to bring about change.

Many have noted that one way NFL teams can show their commitment to making a change is by signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the playing of the national anthem and has been out of the league since 2016. In that interview with LZ Granderson of the Los Angeles Times, Lynn said he didn’t like that Kaepernick was out of the league and felt he was clearly good enough to be either a starter or a backup in the league.

On Wednesday, Lynn was asked if the Chargers would move to end Kaepernick’s time out of the league.

“I haven’t talked to him,” Lynn said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “He fits the style of quarterback that we want. We’re happy with the three quarterbacks that we want but you can’t have enough on the runway.”

While Lynn hasn’t spoken to Kaepernick yet, the Chargers could bring him in for a workout once the NFL allows such activities to resume at team facilities. At that point, the team would have to decide about adding him to go with Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert and Easton Stick.

Time will tell if they do, but Lynn reiterated on Wednesday that “now is the time to do something.”