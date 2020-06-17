Anthony Lynn: Colin Kaepernick fits style of QB we want

Posted by Josh Alper on June 17, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said in an interview earlier this month that he didn’t put out a statement regarding George Floyd’s murder, racial inequality and police brutality because he wanted to do something to bring about change.

Many have noted that one way NFL teams can show their commitment to making a change is by signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the playing of the national anthem and has been out of the league since 2016. In that interview with LZ Granderson of the Los Angeles Times, Lynn said he didn’t like that Kaepernick was out of the league and felt he was clearly good enough to be either a starter or a backup in the league.

On Wednesday, Lynn was asked if the Chargers would move to end Kaepernick’s time out of the league.

“I haven’t talked to him,” Lynn said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “He fits the style of quarterback that we want. We’re happy with the three quarterbacks that we want but you can’t have enough on the runway.”

While Lynn hasn’t spoken to Kaepernick yet, the Chargers could bring him in for a workout once the NFL allows such activities to resume at team facilities. At that point, the team would have to decide about adding him to go with Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert and Easton Stick.

Time will tell if they do, but Lynn reiterated on Wednesday that “now is the time to do something.”

  1. There is no denying he could be better than any of the three they currently have.
    He’ll have to prove it on an incentive laden contract though.

  3. This is twice now Lynn has talked about doing something.
    Twice saying Kaepernick fits his team.

    NOTHING is stopping Lynn from signing Kaepernick today.

  4. Yep, that guy turns down 13 million but wants to sit on the runway.

    Out of curiosity how many #2’s make over 5 million a year? And how many #3’s, because Blaine Gabbert is a #2, make over 1 million a year?

    Hidden is; we’re happy with who we have…

  7. Tyrod is better and Herbert and Stick both have way more potential. Adding a 33 year old Kaepernick to the mix makes no sense.

  8. Please, please, please – make him a reasonable, fair offer (arguably this would be league minimun for a guy that hasn’t played in three eyars).

    Why?

    1. If he turns it down because it isn’t enough money for him, everyone can finally shut up about Kaepernick.

    2. If he accepts it and gets cut because he just isn’t good enough, everyone can finally shut up about Kaepernick.

    3. If he accepts and makes the team, everyone can finally shut up about Kaepernick.

  9. mwredskins says:
    June 17, 2020 at 12:42 pm
    He makes NO sense….so Kaepernick fits his style, but Cam Newton doesn’t!!?
    ______________________________________________________________________________
    Cam doesn’t fit the budget

  10. Joe B says:
    June 17, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    This is twice now Lynn has talked about doing something.
    Twice saying Kaepernick fits his team.

    NOTHING is stopping Lynn from signing Kaepernick today.

    ———————————————————

    There most definitely is something stopping Lynn from signing Kaepernick. Lynn is the Head Coach of the Chargers. He is NOT the General Manager.

  11. I really do not understand the Kaepernick talk. The political stuff aside, talking purely football, people forget he had drastically declined as a starting QB and was not that good at all once defense really started studying his game and learned how to play him. And that wasn’t like last year, that was what 4-5 years ago? QB’s don’t get better when they stay away from the game that long and last I heard Kaepernick wanted a starting role and a minimum of 20M+ per year which is laughable at this point. If he wants to come in at the veteran minimum and try to earn a spot as a QB2 that’s once thing but paying this guy a starting salary as a QB1 would be a disaster for any team stupid enough to do it.

  12. Clearly the Patriots would be the team most in need of a QB, but we all know they are about to fully tank for Trevor just like the Colts did for Luck years ago. Teams that have been spoiled with HOF QBs don’t want to go back to the carousel if they they can just get away with tanking. Does anyone here think the Pats are above using less-than-honorable means to get what they want? Yeah, me neither.

  14. 2. If he accepts it and gets cut because he just isn’t good enough, everyone can finally shut up about Kaepernick.

    You would think but in reality the team that cuts him will face significant backlash. The risk vs reward isn’t worth it.

  15. Look, I like Lynn’s message. Hell I like a lot of peoples MESSAGES right now. But actions speak louder than words. Sign Kap, put your money where your mouth is Lynn.

  16. mwredskins says:
    June 17, 2020 at 12:42 pm
    He makes NO sense….so Kaepernick fits his style, but Cam Newton doesn’t!!??
    ————————————————–

    Exactly. I’d sign Cam Newton over Kap any day of the week and twice on Sunday. Kaepernick wasn’t all that good when he left the league 4-5 years ago so for him to say he wants a starting salary is just ridiculous . Last I heard he wanted a minimum of $20M+ dollars to sign which tells you he’s not serious about coming back because no team is going to sign a QB who wasn’t all that good when he last played (benched for Blaine freaking Gabbert) which was the better part of a half decade ago and hasn’t been on an NFL since. If he wants to try an earn spot as a QB2 for $2-$3M a year and try to work/earn his way back on the field that’s one thing but signing him to a starting salary at $20M+/YR is just ridiculous and nothing but a fantasy because it’s not going to happen.

  17. As a player, I would think it would be hard to accept a roster spot that a team was forced to give me based on my political actions. I would also think it would be hard for a locker room to have such a player forced on to the team at the expense of someone more qualified without actually earning the spot. I guess people really can get what they want if they cry about it long enough.

