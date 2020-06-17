Bears make Juneteenth a permanent holiday

Getty Images

Add the Bears to the growing list of NFL teams making the 19th day of June a team holiday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bears informed staff members on Monday that the offices will be closed on Friday in recognition and celebration of Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the end of slavery.

Fewer and fewer teams have yet to make Friday a holiday. It will be surprising if, by Friday, any NFL teams are doing business.

Virginia’s governor has expressed an interest in making Juneteenth a state holiday. By next year, look for it to be a national holiday, celebrated on the 19th or, if landing on a weekend (as it will in 2021 and 2022), on the preceding Friday or following Monday.