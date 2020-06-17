Bengals add three coaching interns through Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Getty Images

The Bengals have announced the addition of three coaching interns who will be joining the group as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The group includes former Jaguars wide receiver Mike Brown. Brown caught 39 passes for 534 yards and two touchdowns in 18 games for the Jags between 2012 and 2014. He coached at Michigan, Delaware and Liberty before going to the University of Cincinnati as wide receivers coach last year.

Both of the other interns also have ties to the University of Cincinnati. Kenny-Ray Augustus played defensive line for the school and is currently the defensive line coach/run game coordinator at McKendree University.

Mike Daniels was a wideout, running back and returner for the Bearcats. He’s currently the head coach of Cincinnati’s Princeton High School and worked at his alma mater, Alcorn State, Buffalo and Kennesaw State before taking his current job.