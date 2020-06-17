Bill Lazor: Mitch Trubisky has a lot of good football ahead of him

Getty Images

When the Bears traded for Nick Foles in March, a common reaction was that the move signaled the beginning of the end of Mitch Trubisky’s time as their starting quarterback.

The team has said that there is going to be an open competition between the two players, however, and that continued to be the view espoused by offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on Wednesday. He said “you just have to let the thing play out” and added that he expects to see Trubisky rise to the occasion this summer.

“I feel very good about the talks we’ve had. His future is in his hands. It’s up to you. I think he’s got a lot of good football ahead of him,” Lazor said, via Bears radio sideline reporter Mark Grote.

Trubisky said last week that he still feels the Bears are his team and that the altered offseason plays to his advantage because of limited time on the field, so he may get a chance to prove Lazor right in a few months.