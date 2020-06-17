Bills will observe Juneteenth as company-wide holiday

Getty Images

The list of NFL teams observing Juneteenth on Friday keeps growing.

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have informed employees of the team and other Pegula Sports and Entertainment companies will observe the holiday commemorating the end of slavery as a company-wide holiday. In a statement, they encouraged employees “to use this day to celebrate black history and culture, seek a greater understanding of social injustice and racial inequality, and embrace our nation’s diversity.”

Kim Pegula also wrote an email to PSE employees.

“I’m embarrassed to say that I didn’t know about Juneteenth . . . Being a minority, I always thought that I was very supportive of diversity, of anti-racism,” Pegula wrote, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “But recent events have made me look at myself and say, ‘how deliberate have I really been?'”

Like several of the other teams to announce their plans for Friday, the Bills said they will continue to observe Juneteenth in the coming years.