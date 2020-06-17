Broncos hoping for best, preparing for every option for fans

Getty Images

The public line from the NFL is that fans may still be able to be part of the equation whenever games return.

But individual teams are obviously already working through the options if that’s not the case.

Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman said the team had looked at computer models to determine how to allocate seats in case they do have to open at limited capacity.

“There’s a computer program to space [fans] out to whatever [social distancing] guidelines you plug in,” Freeman said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “But I can’t say we’re focused on that right now. We’re all still very hopeful we’re seeing a football season with fans in the fall and don’t have to come up with those other scenarios. But we’re certainly preparing if we need to pivot. Right now, we’re trying to stay bullish on having football with fans.”

The NFL has the benefit of nearly three more months before their events take place. But many other sporting events are opening without spectators, including tennis’ U.S. Open in New York City, which is scheduled to end the first weekend of the NFL’s regular season. So determining how many or which seats can be sold is good preparation, along with all the other things that would have to be done to open.

“We’re looking at anything and everything to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the stadium,” Freeman said. “Our stadium group is working day and night right now preparing, as we all are, for football with fans in the fall.

“Obviously, we’ll wait to get full clarity on what it looks like, but right now, we’re going through and investigating every possible process and product that can help us create the safest environment we can for the fall.”

That likely including crossing their fingers, and hoping they need to put those plans into place.