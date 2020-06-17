Browns join teams closing offices on Juneteenth

Getty Images

Wednesday has seen several teams join the NFL in closing down offices in commemoration of Juneteenth.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are going to be part of that group. The team has not made a formal announcement of any plans at this point.

Wednesday has also seen the Jets, Giants, Falcons, Buccaneers and Washington have also moved to close up shop for the holiday. The league announced late last week that their offices would close.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It is held on June 19 because that’s the date in 1865 when Union general Gordon Granger issued an order in Texas freeing all who were enslaved. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, enforcement was incomplete as the Civil War continued through 1865.