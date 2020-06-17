Buccaneers joining Juneteenth holiday

Getty Images

More and more teams are joining the movement to make Friday a holiday.

The Buccaneers are the latest team to declare a day off to celebrate Juneteenth.

“We must be purposeful in our reflection, acknowledgement and efforts towards achieving collective change in society,” the team’s statement read. “As we work together in this process, we must re-examine all manners in which cultural inequities that have existed for centuries continue to impact race relations.”

Since the league announced last Friday that the celebration of emancipation would become a holiday, a number of teams have followed suit.