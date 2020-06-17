Cardinals made Juneteenth a permanent organizational holiday

Getty Images

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries said earlier this week that player protests would only stop when real changed happened, and he has the support of his coach when it comes to advocating for justice.

And his team is part of the growing group of teams taking a day to recognize the struggle.

The Cardinals sent out a memo to team employees Monday making June 19 a permanent organizational holiday to honor Juneteenth, and the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War.

The league office made it a holiday last week, and at the current pace, it appears the teams will follow suit, though they haven’t all announced it yet.