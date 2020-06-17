Chad O’Shea confident Browns can keep Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry happy

Getty Images

Nick Chubb rushed for 1,494 yards last season. Jarvis Landry caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards, and Odell Beckham Jr. caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards.

The Browns now have a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, and a new passing game coordinator in Chad O’Shea.

So how do Stefanski and O’Shea intend to keep their star receivers happy in a run-oriented scheme?

“We’re very fortunate to have players at each position that have a lot of strengths,” O’Shea said on a Zoom call Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “We’re going to try to put the team first and put winning first. I think they’ll embrace that. It’s a good problem to have. Everybody’s role is what you make it. The goal is winning.”

Stefanski is setting the tone for the team already, prioritizing winning over anything else.

“That’s the start of it is having a leader that embraces the team concept,” O’Shea said. “I can’t say enough good things about him and my time with him at the Vikings and that’s why I’m looking forward to working with him here.”

This week, Beckham appeared in a video catching passes from free agent quarterback Cam Newton in Los Angeles. He and Landry have made progress in their rehabs, O’Shea said.

“[Beckham] has followed our plan and done everything he’s been asked to do,” O’Shea said. “Once we get on the field, it will be very clear where he is.”