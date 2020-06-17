Chargers minority owner Bill Fox dies at 94

Getty Images

Chargers minority owner Bill Fox died at his home in Point Loma, California, on Sunday, the team announced. Fox was 94.

Fox invested as part owner of the then-San Diego Chargers in 1966, and he remained in that role until his passing. He and his wife, Barbara, regularly attended the team’s home games.

“Bill and his wife Barbara always came to games together, they were inseparable,” Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “Huge Chargers fans. When you’d see Bill, whether it had been a day, week or month since you’d last spent time together, he was always equally excited to see you. It didn’t matter how long it had been, he just had a way about him that made you feel special.”

Fox was a prominent community leader and television executive. He also served on the San Diego Convention and Visitors Bureau executive committee for many years and became president of the Zoological Society of San Diego in 1995.

Fox is survived by his two children, Billy, and Bonnie Fox, their spouses, and his grandchildren.