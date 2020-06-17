Colts hiring diversity, equity and inclusion director

Getty Images

The Colts are putting action behind their words.

The team is creating a new position within the organization. The Colts will hire a diversity, equity and inclusion director, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The job description of the position calls for an employee who “will develop, lead and oversee diversity, equity and inclusion plans and initiatives that ensure awareness, respect and acceptance in the workplace.”

The Colts also are closing Friday to commemorate Juneteenth. They have made it a permanent company holiday.

More than half of the NFL teams, as well as the NFL office, are taking Friday off in honor of Juneteenth.