Dexter Manley has recovered from COVID-19

Former Washington defensive lineman Dexter Manley announced in a video he is recovered from COVID-19.

Manley posted the message on social media Wednesday.

“I want to let all the fans know I appreciated your concerns, the letters, the phone calls,” Manley said. “I’m back, and you can’t keep a good man down.”

Manley, 61, tested positive for the coronavirus in May.

He urged everyone to take precautions.

“Coronavirus is no joke. Take it seriously,” Manley said. “We want everybody to be smart. If you don’t feel well, get tested.”

Manley made 91 sacks in 125 games with Washington. He also spent time with the Phoenix Cardinals and Bucs, retiring after the 1991 season.