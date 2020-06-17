Dolphins to open stadium drive-in Friday with “Selma”

Getty Images

The Dolphins are going to open their in-stadium drive-in theater Friday night, and they’re doing it in a way to honor current events.

According to Ben Crandell of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins will show the civil rights drama “Selma” Friday night to open the venue.

The unique idea allows up to 230 cars to park on the Hard Rock Stadium floor to watch movies on the large video board at each corner of the building. It costs $39 per car, with a $5 charge to pick up tickets at will call. Moviegoers can then watch from inside their cars or in a designated tailgate space outside their car, so social distancing can be observed.

The Dolphins have also created a theater on the plaza outside the stadium, where fans can sit in socially distant areas.

They’re going to show a series of movies through the summer, but they’re also mixing in some football. They’re showing Super Bowl VII on Saturday, June 20, and Super Bowl VIII on June 27.